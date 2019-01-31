ISG Launches Global Study on Private and Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services

ISG Provider Lens report to identify providers challenging traditional data center approach

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the global market for private and hybrid cloud data center services and solutions.

Results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, "Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions 2019," scheduled to be released in July. Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships and potential new engagements, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

"Many enterprises are looking for ways to move more of their workloads to a private or hybrid cloud," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Our report will help enterprise buyers make the best decisions for their own needs."

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 260 technology and service providers offering products or services related to private or hybrid cloud and data center services. Working in collaboration with ISG advisors, the ISG research team will analyze the market through seven quadrants covering the products and services in greatest demand, based on ISG's direct experience working with enterprise clients. The seven quadrants that will be covered are:

Managed Services - Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions , including ongoing management services for data center infrastructure, encompassing servers, middleware, storage and other elements;

, including ongoing management services for data center infrastructure, encompassing servers, middleware, storage and other elements; Managed Hosting - Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions , covering standalone enterprise-grade hosting solutions using the provider's own facilities;

, covering standalone enterprise-grade hosting solutions using the provider's own facilities; Managed Security Services - Private and Hybrid Cloud Solutions , including consulting, training, integration, maintenance and other security-related services;

, including consulting, training, integration, maintenance and other security-related services; Managed Containers as a Service , including the orchestration of containers as a service for applications, data, security and infrastructures.

, including the orchestration of containers as a service for applications, data, security and infrastructures. Colocation Services , covering providers that offer professional and standardized data center operations as colocation services;

, covering providers that offer professional and standardized data center operations as colocation services; Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms , including vendors with technology appliances used to build and operate infrastructures for on-premises, public, private and hybrid clouds;

, including vendors with technology appliances used to build and operate infrastructures for on-premises, public, private and hybrid clouds; Hyper Converged Systems, covering vendors providing hyper converged systems consisting of network, storage and compute resources to provide scalable cloud infrastructure.

The report will cover the global private and hybrid cloud data center market, as well as examine products and services available in the U.S., Brazil, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), the U.K., the Nordics, Germany and Latin America.

An ISG Provider Lens Archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, analyzes the market based on typical buyer types observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available here. Companies not listed as an IoT vendor can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers serving the U.S., Brazil, Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

