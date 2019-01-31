Vedanta Limited Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter Ended 31 December 2018

Q3 PAT up 39% q-o-q to ? 1,574 crore

Q3 EBITDA up 13% q-o-q to ? 5,953 crore

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the Third quarter ("Q3") ended 31 December 2018.

Financial Highlights

• Continued strong financial performance

o Revenues of ? 23,669 crore, up 4 % q-o-q

o EBITDA of ? 5,953 crore, up 13% q-o-q

o EBITDA margin1 of 29%

o PAT up 39% q-o-q to ? 1,574 crore

• Strong Balance Sheet

o Net Debt at ? 39,531 crores in Q3 FY2019

o Strong financial position with total cash & liquid investments of ? 30,530 crore

Operational Highlights

• Zinc India:

o Zinc-Lead MIC at 247kt, up 6 % q-o-q, underground production up 38% y-o-y

o Record silver and lead production

• Zinc International: First shipment made from Gamsberg in Dec 2018

• Aluminium:

o Record quarterly Alumina production of 404 kt ,up 16% q-o-q

o Captive Alumina COP at $ 308/t, lower 14 % q-o-q.

• Oil & Gas: Average gross daily production at 187kboepd; Growth projects on track

• Steel: Exit monthly run rate of 1.5 mtpa

• Copper: Supreme Court passed an order to uphold NGT's order & reopen Tuticorin smelter

1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations

Mr. Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said "We are pleased with the strong operational and financial results for the third quarter. We achieved record Zinc and Lead MIC volumes and silver production at Hindustan Zinc, and had the highest ever Alumina production. We saw structural reductions in Aluminium costs with increasing raw material linkages. The steel business achieved strong margins and recent developments in our copper business are directionally positive. Our profitability and gearing metrics were strong. As compared to the second quarter of this year, EBITDA rose 13% and Net Profit attributable rose by 39%. Our growth projects and ramp-up plans are all on track, to set the next quarter as a base for a strong next year.

Consolidated Financial Performance

The consolidated financial performance of the company during the period is as under: (In ?. crore, except as stated) FY 2018 Particulars (In Rs. Crore, except as stated) Q3 %

Change Q2 %

Change 9m 9m FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 92,923 Net Sales/Income from operations 23,669 24,361 (3%) 22,705 4% 68,580 65,293 24,900 EBITDA 5,953 6,677 (11%) 5,281 13% 17,682 17,133 35% EBITDA Margin1 29% 35% (17%) 26% 10% 30% 35% 5,112 Finance cost 1,358 1,125 21% 1,478 (8%) 4,288 3,907 3,205 Investment Income 1,043 481 - 588 - 2,019 2,288 (38) Exchange gain/ (loss) 47 (2) - (162)

(343) 35 22,955 Profit before Depreciation and Taxes 5,685 6,031 (6%) 4,229 34% 15,070 15,549 6,283 Depreciation & Amortization 2,207 1,645 34% 1,931 14% 5,934 4,600 16,672 Profit before Exceptional items 3,478 4,386 (21%) 2,298 51% 9,136 10,949 (2,897) Exceptional Items (Credit)/Expense 2 - 158 - (320) - (320) (28) 5,339 Tax 1,146 1,397 (18%) 606 89% 2,864 2,936 (1,536) Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) - -

-

- - 2,074 Tax on Exceptional items - (38) - 112 - 112 24 13,692 Profit After Taxes 2,332 2,869 (19%) 1,900 23% 6,480 8,017 12,869 Profit After Taxes before Exceptional Items 2,332 2,989 (22%) 1,692 38% 6,272 8,013 11,333 Profit After Taxes before Exceptional Items & DDT 2,332 2,989 (22%) 1,692 38% 6,272 8,013 3,350 Minority Interest 758 875 (13%) 557 36% 2,030 2,477 10,342 Attributable PAT after exceptional items 1,574 1,994 (21%) 1,343 17% 4,450 5,540 9,561 Attributable PAT before exceptional items 1,574 2,114 (26%) 1,135 39% 4,242 5,605 8,025 Attributable PAT before exceptional items & DDT 1,574 2,114 (26%) 1,135 39% 4,242 5,605 28.30 Basic Earnings per Share (Rs./share) 4.25 5.38 (21%) 3.62 17% 12.01 14.93 26.17 Basic EPS before Exceptional items 4.25 5.70 (25%) 3.06 39% 11.44 15.11 21.96 Basic EPS before Exceptional items & DDT 4.25 5.70 (25%) 3.06 39% 11.44 15.11 64.45 Exchange rate (Rs./$) - Average 72.11 64.74 11% 70.03 3% 69.68 64.49 65.04 Exchange rate (Rs./$) - Closing 69.79 63.93 9% 72.55 (4%) 69.79 63.93 1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations 2. Exceptional Items Gross of Tax 3. Previous period figures have been regrouped or re-arranged wherever necessary to conform to current period's presentation





Revenues

Revenue was higher 4% sequentially primarily on account of higher volume at Zinc India & Aluminium business and currency depreciation though was partially offset by lower commodity prices.

Revenue was lower 3% on a y-o-y basis mainly on account of shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin and lower commodity prices, partially offset by currency depreciation and higher volumes at Electrosteel and Aluminium business.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margins

On a sequential basis, EBITDA at ? 5,953 crore was 13% higher mainly on account of higher volume at Zinc India and Electrosteel, supported by currency depreciation and write back of liability pursuant to settlement agreement with a contractor at Balco. This was partially offset by lower commodity prices.

On a y-o-y basis, EBITDA was 11% lower mainly on account of lower commodity prices, input commodity inflation and shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin partially offset by currency depreciation and write back of liability pursuant to settlement agreement with a contractor at Balco.

EBITDA margin improved q-o-q to 29% from 26% in Q2 FY2019.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation at ? 2,207 crores was higher by ? 276 crores q-o-q, mainly on account of higher charge due to higher ore production at Zinc India and Zinc International and due to capitalisation of projects at Oil & Gas and Aluminium business.

Depreciation was higher by ? 562 crores y-o-y, mainly on account of higher charge due to higher ore production at Zinc India and Zinc International, due to capitalisation of projects at Oil & Gas and Aluminium business and due to acquisition of new businesses.

Finance Cost and Investment Income

Finance cost during the quarter was ? 1,358 crore, lower by ? 120 crore q-o-q mainly due to higher interest capitalisation during the quarter partially offset by interest cost on account of temporary borrowings at Zinc India.

Finance cost was higher by ? 233 crore y-o-y mainly due to higher gross borrowings, increase in interest rates in line with the market partially offset by higher capitalisation during the period.

Investment income for Q3 was at ? 1,043 crore, higher by ? 455 crores q-o-q and higher by ? 562 crores y-o-y, primarily due to mark-to-market gain on investments during the current quarter. This also includes mark to market gains on a treasury investment made by its overseas subsidiary through a purchase of economic interest in a structured investment in Anglo American Plc from its ultimate parent, Volcan Investments Limited.

Exceptional Items

There is no exceptional items during the quarter.

Q2 FY2019 exceptional items was a credit of ? 320 crores, relating to reversal of previously recorded impairment at our Oil and Gas business and reversal of charge relating to arbitration of a historical vendor claim pursuant to Supreme Court Order in Aluminium business.

Q3 FY2018 exceptional items comprises a one-time charge of ? 158 crores relating to arbitration of a historical vendor claim in the aluminium business and acquisition related cost to ASI.

Taxes

Tax expense (before Exceptional items and DDT) was at ? 1,146 crore during the quarter, resulting in tax rate of 33%.

The tax rate for the year is expected to be around 30%as per earlier guidance.

Attributable Profit after Tax and Earnings per Share (EPS)

Attributable Profit after Tax (PAT) before exceptional items and DDT for the quarter was at ? 1,574 crore.

EPS for the quarter before exceptional items was at ? 4.25 per share.

Balance Sheet

Our financial position remains strong with cash and liquid investments of ? 30,530 crore. The Company follows a Board approved investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments with mutual funds, bonds and fixed deposits with banks. The portfolio is rated by CRISIL which has assigned a rating of "Tier I" (meaning Highest Safety) to our portfolio. Further, the Company has undrawn fund based committed facilities of ~? 6,700 crore as on December 31, 2018.

As on 31 December 2018, net debt was at ? 39,531 crore, higher q-o-q mainly on account of dividend payments.

Corporate

Key Recognitions

Vedanta has been consistently recognized through the receipt of various awards and accolades. During the past quarter, we received the following recognitions:

Vedanta Limited has been ranked as "A Corporate Disclosure Champion" in the Disclosure Index Ratings 2018 for Indian corporates by FTI Consulting.

Cairn Oil & Gas's Raageshwari Gas Terminal (RGT) has won 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council for excellence in HSE management.

Hindustan Zinc received CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2018 for Corporate Excellence - Outstanding Accomplishment Award, Commendation for Significant Achievement in CSR and Excellence in Environment Management Award.

Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh received the Kalinga Safety Award - 2018 in silver category at the 9 th Odisha State Safety Conclave (OSSC) 2018 for excellence in safety practices in Alumina Production Industry.

Odisha State Safety Conclave (OSSC) 2018 for excellence in safety practices in Alumina Production Industry. Hindustan Zinc received 'National Award for Excellence in Water Management 2018' at the 4th Water Innovation Summit 2018 by CII - Triveni Water Institute.

Sesa Iron Ore received Qual Tech Award 2018 in the improvement category.

received Qual Tech Award 2018 in the improvement category. Hindustan Zinc received the 'Non-Ferrous Best Performance Award 2018' by Indian Institute of Metals, under the category of Non-Ferrous Large Integrated Manufacturing Plants

Sesa Iron ore received Logistics Leadership Awards 2018.

ore received Logistics Leadership Awards 2018. Balco received Gold Rating in Process Category at the 3 rd CII National 5S Excellence Award held at New Delhi .

CII National 5S Excellence Award held at . Cairn Oil & Gas was conferred with the MTM Corporate Star Award 2018 in the Best Meeting/Exhibition category.

Hindustan Zinc received India Sustainability Leadership Award 2018 in two categories - Sustainable Business of the Year Award & Sustainability Disclosure Leadership Award.

Results Conference Call

Please note that the results presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company website www.vedantalimited.com - http://www.vedantalimited.com/investor-relations/results-reports.aspx

Following the announcement, there will be a conference call at 6:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, 31 January 2019, where senior management will discuss the company's results and performance. The dial-in numbers for the call are as below:

Event

Telephone Number Earnings conference call on Jan 31, 2019 India - 6:30 PM (IST) Mumbai main access: +91-22-7115-8015 +91-22-6280-1114 Toll free numbers: 1800-120-1221 1800-266-1221 Singapore - 9:00 PM (Singapore Time) Toll free number 800-101-2045 Hong Kong - 9:00 PM (Hong Kong Time) Toll free number 800-964-448 UK - 1:00 PM (UK Time) Toll free number 0 -808-101-1573 US - 08:00 AM (Eastern Time) Toll free number 1-866-746-2133 For online registration https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=79574&linkSecurityString=1aacad50 Replay of Conference Call (Jan 31, 2019 to Feb 7, 2019) India +91-22-7194-5757 +91-22-6663-5757 Passcode: 63835#

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia. Vedanta is a leading producer of Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Aluminium, Steel and Commercial Power.

Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India.

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

Vedanta Limited

Vedanta, 75, Nehru Road,

Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 099

www.vedantalimited.com

Registered Office:

Regd. Office: 1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103,

Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects,

Chakala, Andheri (East),

Mumbai - 400 093

CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394

