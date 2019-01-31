Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas fourth quarter 2018

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

LeoVegas Year-end report for 2018 will be published at 08:00 CET on February 12, 2019. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO, and Stefan Nelson, CFO, will present the results for the fourth quarter 2018.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jtyut9im

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 (0) 8 56 61 84 67

UK: +44 (0) 84 44 81 97 52

US: +1 64 67 41 31 67

Confirmation code: 9775259

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO: +46-(0)-8-410-367-66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance: +46-73-512-07-20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com

