Simone Menne Joins Russell Reynolds Associates' Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates , a leading global search and leadership advisory firm, today announced that Simone Menne, former CFO of Boehringer Ingelheim and Lufthansa, has joined the firm's Board of Directors.

Menne most recently served as the CFO of Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. Prior to Boehringer Ingelheim, Menne was with Lufthansa for 27 years, where, as CFO, she was the first woman to serve on the aviation giant's Executive Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Simone to our Board of Directors," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "Simone's experience as a highly recognized corporate leader and board member for a number of global organizations is a valuable addition to our board."

Menne currently serves on the Supervisory Boards of BMW and Deutsche Post, in addition to the Board of Directors of Johnson Controls. Menne is also a gallerist in her home city of Kiel, Germany.

During her tenure at Lufthansa, Menne held progressively senior roles within auditing, data processing and user services, restructuring, commercial management, human resources, and finance. This included roles in Nigeria, France, Germany and the UK and serving as CFO of British Midland.

Menne earned an MS in business administration from the University of Kiel in Germany.

