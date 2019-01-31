Atos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services in both Europe and North America

Paris, 31 January 2019 - [i] and for North America ii, based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. This is the third consecutive year Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe report, and the second year in the North America report.

This Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services evaluated 16 service providers in the Europe-focused report and 21 service providers in the North America-focused report.

With its Atos Digital Workplace (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace) offering, Atos proposes a comprehensive set of products and services to accelerate change and transform the employee experience, delivered through an enhanced partnership ecosystem.

"To us, being named as a Leader by Gartner reflects our commitment to transforming workplace experiences, driven by the expertise of our 15,000-strong team of Workplace experts worldwide," said Eric Grall, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations and Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos. "Our end-to-end solution delivers change for a broad range of organizations and user personas. We focus on helping customers with today's workplace challenges, including managing different ecosystems, adapting to changing workstyles and the explosion of devices and applications.

We believe our positioning validates our commitment to deliver a transformed employee experience, through the deployment of a modern workplace, with innovative solutions including automation, virtual assistants, tech bars and vending machines, as part of a complete 'as a service' delivery model. The outcome is an environment where people and business are more engaged and effective as a result of a secure digital workplace."

To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report for Europe, please go here (https://engage.atos.net/gartner_MWS-MQ_2019).

To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner reporter for North America, please go here (https://engage.atos.net/gartner-mws19).

