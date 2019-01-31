Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Horror Script THE WALL

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company, today announced it has acquired the rights to THE WALL, an original horror screenplay written by Kellie Madison (THE TANK, THE GATE, DEAR MR. GACY) that will be co-produced with Tom Ortenberg (SPOTLIGHT, MONSTER'S BALL, CRASH) and Briarcliff Entertainment, with Madison attached to direct. Emerson Davis will oversee the project for Dolphin.

THE WALL tells the supernatural story of a young woman who is forced to unlock memories of a traumatic event after removing a mysterious painting from the wall of her rented apartment.

"We are pleased to add THE WALL to our slate of films in development," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "This acquisition is in line with our commitment to build out a pipeline of projects in categories with the potential to attract broad-based audiences and strong box office."

"Kellie Madison is a terrific new talent," said Ortenberg, who is Briarcliff's CEO. "THE WALL is a smart and scary script that takes a familiar genre and turns it on its head."

"Horror and true crime films have had a profound influence on my passion for filmmaking," said Madison. "I'm moved by psychological stories that hit a raw nerve and make you reevaluate the bounds of reality. I'm excited to bring the tormented journey of Shelly Birdman to the screen and I'm grateful to Briarcliff and Dolphin for sharing the same creative vision."

ABOUT BRIARCLIFF ENTERTAINMENT

Briarcliff Entertainment is a new, forward-thinking, multi-faceted entertainment company, formed in 2018 by industry veteran Tom Ortenberg. Briarcliff will produce and distribute theatrical motion pictures as well as develop and produce television content. Briarcliff's first theatrical release was Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9, and its next film will be the trailblazing Mexican-American superhero film, El Chicano, written and produced by Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Narc, Blood, Guts, Bullets & Octane), directed by Ben Hernandez Bray, starring Raul Castillo (We The Animals, Starz's Vida), Kate del Castillo and George Lopez, with Frank Grillo also serving as a producer - opening in theatres in 2019.

Briarcliff's founder and CEO Tom Ortenberg was the founding CEO of Open Road Films, the independent studio co-founded in 2011 by AMC Theatres and Regal Entertainment. Among other highlights, Open Road Films remains the youngest company in history to earn the Oscar for Best Picture for their acclaimed film Spotlight, starring Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams. Ortenberg has served as President, Theatrical Films at both Lionsgate and The Weinstein Company and has overseen the production, marketing and/or distribution of such critical and commercial successes as Monster's Ball, Academy Award Best Picture-winner Crash, the Saw and Tyler Perry franchises, Inglourious Basterds, The Grey, End of Watch, and Chef.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

