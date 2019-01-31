Global Objective Marketing Ltd.: Three Cannabis Companies to Watch in 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (formerly PUF Ventures Inc.) ("AgraFlora") (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: PUFXF) is a Canadian based company that has recently positioned itself to become one of the largest cannabis producers in the country. Last year AgraFlora partnered with the Houewelings Group in order to secure the second largest built cannabis greenhouse space in Canada. At 2.2 million square feet, the facility represents something unique within the industry, as few cannabis driven organizations in the country are in ownership of already built greenhouse space. Retrofitting operations have already begun at the greenhouse in order to get it up and running for full-scale cannabis growth, and AgraFlora has indicated that the facility will be partially operational by the end of Q1 2019 and fully operational by 2020.

AgraFlora has done more, however, than simply obtain a large scale facility. They have also already secured off-take agreements for their potential future product and taken steps to ensure that they will be growing a wide variety of high-quality strains sourced from around the world. They are part of Canopy Growth's CraftGrow Family and they also recently negotiated a right of first refusal agreement with Cannmart Inc. on the purchase of up to 25 million grams of cannabis at a price of $4 per gram. In terms of strain variability, AgraFlora recently 184 new cannabis varieties from Venture Genetics Labs, and CEO Derek Ivany has been in Colombia for the last several weeks sourcing exotic cannabis genetics/strains.

Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie") (CSE: DIXI.U) (Frankfurt: 0QV) is an organization that has been a significant force in the US cannabis space since its creation in 2009. Their THC and CBD-infused products are sold in more than a thousand different dispensaries across the United States, and their product line includes literally hundreds of different options that range from edibles to topicals, to THC-infused soda drinks.

In accordance with their objective of pursuing international expansion, Dixie has recently signed a binding letter of intent with Khiron Life Sciences Corp. in order to establish a 50/50 joint venture that will allow Dixie to introduce a full line of cannabis-infused products to Latin America. Khiron was one of the first medical cannabis companies to be licensed in the country of Columbia, and they currently have market access to 75% of Latin America's 620 million person population. This represents a substantial opportunity for Dixie as not only are they providing themselves with the opportunity to reach a large new market without the need for the development of new infrastructure, but they are also giving themselves the opportunity to access a market in Mexico that just recently introduced legislation to permit medical and adult use of cannabis in 2019.

Blox Labs Inc. (BLOX) (CSE: BLOX) (Frankfurt: BR1B) is a company primarily focused on creating software solutions based on Blockchain technology, but they have recently moved more securely into the cannabis space. Their original foray into the cannabis sector involved the creation of CannaBLOX, a proprietary blockchain driven software solution aimed at allowing businesses and regulatory bodies to track cannabis transactions in an incorruptible system, but more recently they have furthered their immersion into the industry through a potential joint venture with AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

Earlier this month it was announced that BLOX and AgraFlora entered into a letter of intent to negotiate an agreement whereby AgraFlora and BLOX intend to form a joint venture company. This company would aim to build a team of best-in-class professionals from the cannabis, agricultural, and pharmaceutical industries so that they may manage, as well as operate, state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities.

This is particularly auspicious news for the BLOX as AgraFlora has no shortage of greenhouse space that requires management and operation. AgraFlora's facilities in London, Ontario and Delta, BC are both imminently operational and each of them will need knowledgeable industry professionals on hand in order to run as smoothly and profitably as possible.

On Oct. 12, 2018, Blox announced it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of BCP in exchange for approximately 240 million common shares of Blox which would result in a reverse takeover and a change of business for Blox. BCP is a Canadian company headquartered in Toronto, Ont., that recently acquired a state-of-the-art agricultural facility in Leamington, Ont., a pre-eminent location for cannabis cultivation in Canada. The current greenhouse facility consists of 180,000 square feet of cultivation space with the potential future expansion of up to one million square feet.

Agraflora Organics International is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, Ont., and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Service Canada and its large-scale 2.2-million-square-foot greenhouse complex in Delta, B.C.

Dixie Brands, through its licensed partners, has been formulating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products since 2009, and is expecting to double its manufacturing and distribution capabilities in 2019 in the U.S. as well as expand internationally, including Canada and Latin America. Dixie leads the global industry in the development, packaging design, product innovation and quality control for the commercial production of cannabis infused products. While Dixie started with a single flagship product, the Dixie Elixir (a THC-infused soda), it is now one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands, expanding to over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories representing the industry's finest edibles, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet dietary supplements. Dixie's executive team has been instrumental in the formation of the cannabis industry for recreational and medicinal use, serving as founding members on several national regulatory and business-oriented industry organizations.

