Mr Green & Co AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Mr Green & Co AB. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also decided that the last day of trading will be on February 15, 2019. Short name: MRG ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010949750 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 94882 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sara Hag or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB