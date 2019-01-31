sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,77 Euro		+0,41
+3,61 %
WKN: A2H8TZ ISIN: US12653C1080 Ticker-Symbol: CGD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,938
10,966
16:26
10,94
10,97
16:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION11,77+3,61 %