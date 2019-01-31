Showcasing sake to foreigners is increasingly important.

Nanbu Bijin Co., Ltd. (President: Kosuke Kuji), in Ninohe, Iwate Prefecture, has been making sake for over five generations since the Meiji Period with a spirit to discover new things. On January 25th, 2019, we successfully acquired vegan certification both domestically and internationally (Japan: NPO Vege Project Japan, Overseas: The Vegan Society), following our acquisition of kosher certification in 2013.

All of our overseas exports now carry vegan certification, and we can provide the world's first vegan-certified Japanese sake worldwide.

NANBU BIJIN Awards

Domestic:

At Sake Competition, selecting Japan's No.1 sake, "NANBU BIJIN Asawake Sparkling" won the first gold prize in the Sparkling Sake category in 2017 and 2018. In 2017," NANBU BIJIN Yuinoka" and "NANBU BIJIN Junmai Daiginjo" received gold prizes in the Junmai Daiginjo category as well. In 2018, "NANBU BIJIN Junmai Daiginjo" won the first gold prize in the Junmai Daiginjo category.

Overseas:

At the first Japanese Sake completion in France, "Kura Master-le grand concours de sake Japonais de Paris 2017," one of our Junmai Ginjo Beauty series "NANBU BIJIN Shin Paku" won Platinum prize in the Junmai Daiginjo category.

At the International Wine Challenge 2017, "NANBU BIJIN Tokubetsu Junmai (special Junmai-shu)" won the Champion Sake in the sake category as the best sake in the world.

Company Profile

Name: NANBU BIJIN Co., LTD.

Head Office: 13 Kamicho, Fukuoka, Ninohe, Iwate, Japan

President: Kosuke Kuji

Foundation: 1902

