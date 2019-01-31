Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

146,195 UK Equity Shares 43,724 Global Equity Income Shares 24,108 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares zero Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.875921 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.246933 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.605868 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.141655 UK Equity Shares, 1.423567 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.833348 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.801968 UK Equity Shares, 0.702461 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.287855 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders would receive 0.622716 UK Equity Shares, 0.545450 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.776485 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 February 2019, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 24 January 2019.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 February 2019 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 13 December 2018 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-113,591 UK Equity Shares +84,331 Global Equity Income Shares -4,698 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares +33,852 Managed Liquidity Shares +18,141 Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

34,303,468 UK Equity Shares 32,338,951 Global Equity Income Shares 5,873,169 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,572,574 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

32,604 UK Equity Shares 128,055 Global Equity Income Shares 19,410 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 33,852 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 4 February 2019. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 15 February 2019.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

The remaining conversion dates for 2019 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 1 May 2019 21 April 2019 1 August 2019 22 July 2019 1 November 2019 22 October 2019

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

31 January 2019

Contact: Angus Pottinger 020 3753 1000