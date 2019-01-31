

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON said that it has reached another milestone on the road to integrating innogy by submitting its application to the EU Commission.



'With the filing of the transaction in Brussels, we have taken an important step towards our goal of implementing the transaction agreed with RWE to acquire innogy from mid-2019. We are also well on track to prepare the planned integration of innogy and are making good progress,' said Johannes Teyssen, CEO of E.ON SE.



E.ON had already submitted comprehensive information and data on the transaction to the EU Commission. The EU Commission will now examine possible effects of the transaction on competition in Europe in the course of the formal proceedings.



