The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 4 February 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060910917 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 19,939,564 shares (DKK 19,939,564) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 26,060 shares (DKK 26,060) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 19,965,624 shares (DKK 19,965,624) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=706984