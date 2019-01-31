Empowering 80,000 Creative Minds, Connected with AI, Sprints Video Learning, Education on Demand, Immersive Leadership LAB

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today launched to its 80,000-person workforce progressive enterprise learning programs that accelerate the company's shift to a platform.

"Our goal is to become a connector that helps our employees learn more, share more, and do more" said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO, Publicis Groupe. "Connecting employees globally to the power of knowledge and education is the best way to do that. When our people grow and embrace new challenges wherever they emerge, it helps us and our clients grow

The approach spans three pillars to supercharge the way employees connect and learn:

1. Video Learning called Sprints on subjects critically important to clients and taught by top Publicis Groupe experts in a conversational way. The first of the Sprints, launched today, focuses on data through a nine-piece, short-form video series, with adjoining deeper training modules. Additional Sprints on Digital Business Transformation, Dynamic Creativity and Ecommerce will launch throughout 2019.

2. Education on Demand with expanded access to thousands of interactive Publicis Learning modules covering every aspect of the business. These courses, formerly available to 20,000 employees, are now available to all employees.

Sprints are available on the web-based version of Marcel and education-on-demand modules will integrate into Marcel later this year. At that time both will begin to leverage AI to anticipate what each employee needs to learn based on the context of their unique experiences, clients, and more and offer it to them seamlessly.

3. Immersive Leadership Learning LAB (Live Action Boost), a rigorous, in-person training program for leaders comprised of LAB 1 for emerging leaders and LAB 2 for senior leaders, both with a live client brief at the center for immediate talent and client impact.

LAB 1 , launched in London this month, brings together emerging leaders from around the world for a five-day intensive session of collaboration, exposure to thought leaders, and experience Power of One in action.

, launched in London this month, brings together emerging leaders from around the world for a five-day intensive session of collaboration, exposure to thought leaders, and experience Power of One in action. LAB 2, launching in Berlin in March 2019, provides senior leaders with a four-month business transformation learning experience.

"Our vision is to be a company that works for our employees, not the other way around," says Emmanuel Andre, Chief Talent Officer, Publicis Groupe. "That commitment is brought to life by these initiatives. It's about allowing people to educate each other, so that we all benefit from the network effects of being 80,000 creative minds, connected, with a shared purpose

