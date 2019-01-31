Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) BRSA Consolidated Financial Statements 31-Jan-2019 / 15:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Please find BRSA Consolidated Financial Statements dated 31 December 2018 attached. Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] to access BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2018. Attachment Document title: Consolidated Financial Statements Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FPMOTKRLHG [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 7317 EQS News ID: 771527 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=771527&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ad0f298a5442829822f7da5869026242&application_id=771527&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

