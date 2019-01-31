At the request of Cortus Energy AB, Cortus Energy AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from February 1, 2019. Security name: Cortus Energy AB TO7 ------------------------------------ Short name: CE TO7 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011896059 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 168240 ------------------------------------ Terms: The subscription price for shares is determined by the volume weighted - average price of the company's share on First North between May 22, 2019 and June 5, 2019, with an applied discount of 30 percent. The subscription price, however, is at least 0,13 SEK and at most 0,26 SEK. 1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Cortus Energy AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 7, 2019 - June 20, 2019 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 18, 2019 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.