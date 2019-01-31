sprite-preloader
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Directorate Change

London, January 31

Royal Dutch Shell plc

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces its intention to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting that Neil Carson be appointed a Director of the Company with effect from June 1, 2019.

Chad Holliday, Chair of Royal Dutch Shell plc, said "The Nomination and Succession Committee recommended Neil's appointment to the Board following its review of the skills, knowledge and experience needed and a rigorous and thorough search process. Neil has a wealth of expertise, and the Board is delighted to recommend to shareholders that he be appointed a Director of the Company.

As a Non-Executive director, Neil brings a track record of utilizing well his strong operational exposure, familiarity with capital intensive business and a first-class international perspective on driving value in complex environments."

Neil Carson

Born April 15, 1957. Neil Carson is a UK Citizen and former FTSE 100 chief executive. After completing an engineering degree, Neil joined Johnson Matthey in 1980 where he held several senior management positions in both the United Kingdom and United States, before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2004. Since retiring from Johnson Matthey in 2014, Neil has focused his time on his Non-Executive roles.

Neil is non-executive Chairman of Oxford Instruments plc and TT Electronics plc, a non-executive director of TI Fluid Systems plc (see Notes below) and is a former non-executive director of Amec Foster Wheeler and Paypoint.

Neil currently serves as Honorary President of the Society for the Chemical Industry and was awarded an OBE for services to the Chemical Industry in 2016.

Notes

  1. On December 20, 2018, TI Fluid Systems plc announced that Neil Carson will retire from the Board with effect from the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2019.

  2. Subject to his appointment at the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual General Meeting, Neil Carson will serve as a Non-executive Director from June 1, 2019.

    January 31, 2019

    Linda M. Szymanski

    Company Secretary

    Royal Dutch Shell plc

    ENQUIRIES

    Shell Media Relations

    International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

    Shell Investor Relations

    Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

    United States: +1 832 337 2034

    LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

    Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2019 PR Newswire