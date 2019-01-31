SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on how companies can leverage the benefits of tail spend management.The article highlights the factors affecting the cost of goods sold (COGS) and SG&A. It also gives an overview of how gaining spend visibility and identifying cost saving opportunities can contribute in effective spend management and scam prevention.

The increasing competitive pressure has forced companies to find ways to reduce costs and achieve better savings. This requires companies to manage their spend activities effectively and optimize their supply chain and procurement functions. Businesses also need to analyze various services of their business such as printing and packaging, marketing services and office products as they can impact the company's financial performance. Such needs and challenges of businesses have compelled businesses to devise tail spend management framework and mitigate business risks.

Tail spend management best practices:

Review supplier base

Companies are required to have a detailed review of their suppliers at regular intervals to gain a better understanding of the procurement and supply chain processes. It can help companies save the unnecessary spend by removing any non-compliant supplier from the supply chain. This spend can further be transferred to suppliers who are compliant and have proved their efficiency.

Consolidation of suppliers

Keeping a track on the number of suppliers is essential for companies to maintain their ongoing efficiency. It helps companies with the timely optimization of their supply chain and provide them with process and cost benefits.

Streamline processes

After gaining a consolidated list of several suppliers, companies are required to align and streamline other processes to the finance department. Also, companies need to enhance their demand management process by precisely addressing the problems in their P2P process and supply chain.

