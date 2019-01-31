Cloudian's New Consumption Model Offers Pay-as-you-go Financing for On-premises Object Storage

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019platform without having to purchase anything up front, instead paying only for the capacity they use each month. At the same time, the new program-initially available in the U.S.-offers advantages over both public cloud services and leasing.



Traditionally, enterprises have bought storage systems up front, which typically means paying for more capacity than initially needed and incurring capital expense (CAPEX). However, as Deloitte noted in a recent Flashpoints Perspectives paper, "increasingly, customers are demanding that they be able to consume offerings … in a flexible, scalable, and secure manner. Customers want to be able to choose where, how, and how much they consume and pay for."

Like public cloud services, Cloudian's consumption model program provides a pay-as-you-go approach in which costs are treated as operating expense (OPEX).

"Customers can now experience all the benefits of Cloudian's limitlessly scalable, cloud-compatible storage platform under a flexible financial model," said John Harris, vice president of sales and chief operating officer at AE Business Solutions, a leading IT integration and workforce management company. "This approach is particularly well-suited to those that want to align storage costs with usage, such as managed service providers and organizations that offer storage-as-a-service to internal stakeholders."

While providing public cloud-like financing, Cloudian eliminates public cloud latency issues and data access charges, both of which can be quite significant when dealing with large data volumes. The company's storage solutions also enable customers to maintain full control of their data on-premises but still extend to the public cloud as desired, with Cloudian delivering seamless data movement and management across environments.

"In addition to the advantages over public cloud services, the new program offers an attractive OPEX-based alternative to leasing," said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. "This is particularly timely as recent accounting changes have made it harder to use leases as a way of reducing CAPEX."

Cloudian's consumption model financing is available today. For additional details on the program, see http://bit.ly/Cloudian_Consumption_Model .

