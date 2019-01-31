Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Each holder of PBS RSUs may earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2019-2021 performance cycle and the average of each year's return on invested capital at the end of the three-year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals.