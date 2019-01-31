Every year the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) Plenary attracts a global and industry-specific audience to consider the protection of submarine cables-the infrastructure of the Internet. Participation provides an excellent opportunity to engage with submarine cable owners, suppliers, installers, surveyors, academics and service providers regarding the planning, installation, operation, protection and maintenance of submarine cables.

The 2019 ICPC Plenary will take place in the Courtyard Liberty Station Hotel in San Diego, California USA from 14-16 May 2019. The ICPC asks interested presenters to submit abstracts for proposed presentations no later than 22 February 2019. The ICPC welcomes abstracts from ICPC Members and other interested parties.

ICPC's three-day conference offers participants the opportunities to enhance their industry knowledge for networking with colleagues and customers as well as meeting with exhibitors whom will be showcasing their products and services. Delegates will find an agenda full of pertinent presentations, round tables and interviews and the ICPC welcomes the opportunity for the industry to make the first step in reserving your place at the ICPC's annual event by submitting a presentation abstract in response to the Call for Papers.

The theme for the 2019 Plenary is 'Critical Infrastructure across the Oceans-protecting submarine cables and the marine environment.The ICPC suggests the following presentation topics, but abstracts on additional relevant topics are also welcome:

The future of submarine cable protection-news and developments

International power cables-growth and challenges

Expanding the cable network and protecting the world's oceans

Innovative and challenging cable routes

Technology for submarine cable security and resilience

Operation and maintenance trends

Law, policy and international cables

Sharing the seabed with competing uses

For specific details, please click here: Call for Papers. For any enquiries, please send an e-mail to the ICPC Secretariat via: secretary@iscpc.org.

About the ICPC: The International Cable Protection Committee was formed in 1958 and its primary goal is to promote the safeguarding of international submarine cables against man-made and natural hazards. The organisation provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal and environmental information about submarine cables and, with over 180 Members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments, it is the world's premier submarine cable organisation. For further information about the ICPC visit: www.iscpc.org. You may also find the ICPC on LinkedIn via the following: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/. If interested in joining the ICPC, please click on the following link.

As the voice of the submarine cable community, the ICPC welcomes genuine enquiries regarding international submarine cables, environmental factors affecting the submarine cable community and the activities of the organisation. To the authorities and to seabed users, the ICPC raises awareness of submarine cables as critical infrastructure carrying more than 97% of intercontinental data and addresses the evolution of international treaties and national legislation to help ensure that submarine cables are protected.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005670/en/

Contacts:

Keith Schofield

+44 7836 249376

general.manager@iscpc.org