The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD) [FR0000038242 LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, will be presenting MERION, its new diode-pumped solid-state laser platform, developed jointly by its French and US teams, at the Photonics West show (February 5-7, 2019).

To meet the laser market's diverse needs with reliable, high-performance and competitive solutions, LUMIBIRD's product ranges are transitioning to an industrial platform model, as seen in the auto industry.

At Photonics West, the international laser and photonics show, the Group will unveil its first platform model for diode-pumped solid-state lasers: MERION. This modular and versatile new laser platform will enable the LUMIBIRD Group to develop its business in various sectors, from environmental LiDARs to medical equipment and industrial instrumentation.

Built around a core foundation that includes the electronics, software, pumping module, internal QCW diodes and wavelength conversion modules, LUMIBIRD will be able to produce a highly diverse range of lasers with different power levels (100 mJ to 1J), different frequencies (from a few dozen to 500 Hz) and variable wavelengths.

Marc Le Flohic, LUMIBIRD's Chairman CEO, comments on the introduction of this new product range: "The release of our MERION lasers is in line with the Group's new strategy to develop modular multi-application platforms that will enable us to respond very quickly to meet our clients' new needs. The initial feedback has been extremely positive and we are very optimistic about the potential of this new range of lasers

Next date: 2018 full-year earnings on April 2, 2019 (before start of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

