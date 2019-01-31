Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2019) - Greenbriar Capital Corp (TSXV: GRB) ("Greenbrair") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Luis Baco, LL.M of Capitol Hill Consulting Group ("CHCG"), as a special consultant.

Prior to joining CHCG, Mr. Bacó served as Chief of Staff to Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón in the U.S. House of Representatives. Luis was the Congresswoman's chief policy advisor and oversaw the legislative efforts leading to Puerto Rico's recovery in the aftermath of the devastating hurricanes of 2017. Luis was also responsible for shaping the overall strategic vision of the Congresswoman's health care, economic development, energy, and foreign affairs agenda.

Prior to his return to Congress in January 2017, he was a Capital Partner and Director of the Washington, D.C. office of the Puerto Rico-based McConnell Valdés Law Firm. Before that, Luis served as Chief of Staff to Congressman Luis G. Fortuño. During this time, he spearheaded the creation of the Congressional Friends of Spain Caucus and was a Board Member of the House Chiefs' of Staff Association. From 1999 to 2005 he was Counsel in the Legislative and Government Relations Practice Group of the international Law Firm of McDermott, Will and Emery. Before that, he was Deputy Executive Director for the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, where his responsibilities included advising the Governor on legislative and federal policy matters and supervising the overall operation and the development of grassroots strategies for the nine regional offices of the Government of Puerto Rico in the continental U.S.

A native Puerto Rican, Luis began his career in Washington as Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director to Congressman Carlos Romero-Barceló. In that capacity, he was responsible for the development and implementation of legislative strategies in the areas of health care, economic development, higher education, general appropriations, international relations, veterans' affairs and Puerto Rico self-determination. From 1993 to 1994 he also served as a member of President Clinton's National Health Care Reform Task Force.

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Greenbriar states, "With his more than two decades' of experience on Capitol Hill and as a trusted and respected legislative attorney and advocate for numerous causes, Luis is a welcome addition to represent Greenbriar. We look forward to his wise counsel and wide-ranging expertise. Having worked in Puerto Rico on energy projects for ten years, I have witnessed first-hand his passion and commitment towards Puerto Rican issues especially energy independence and renewable energy."

Mr. Bacó holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Puerto Rico, a Juris Doctor from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico School of Law, and a Masters' of Law (LL.M.) in International and Comparative Law from Georgetown University. He is admitted to the practice of law in Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Luis is a 2006 Fellow of the U.S. - Spain Council's Young Leaders Program and, in 2009, was awarded with the Officer's Cross - Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic by King Juan Carlos I of Spain. He also has served as member of the Executive Boards of the Puerto Rico Council / Boy Scouts of America, the National Puerto Rican Coalition, and the Center for Puerto Rico Equality and Advancement. Mr. Bacó is a Life Member of the National Eagle Scout Association and remains active in Scouting.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy, sustainable real estate, real estate blockchain, and artificial intelligence. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

