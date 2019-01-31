NEOVACS: Neovacs announces its clinical advisory board meeting to design the Phase III Study for IFNalpha Kinoide in lupus - Paris February 11th

PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE

NEOVACS ANNOUNCES ITS CLINICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING

TO DESIGN THE PHASE III STUDY FOR IFN-K IN LUPUS

MEETING TO BE HELD IN PARIS, FEBRUARY 11TH





Paris and Boston, January 31th, 2019 - 5:45 pm CET - Neovacs (Euronext Paris Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune diseases, announces it has formed its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) which will meet in Paris on the 11th of February. Prof Frédéric Houssiau, MD, PhD (Vice-Rector of the Health Sciences Sector, at the University Catholic of Louvain, Brussels, Belgium, formerly Head of the Rheumatology Department at the Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels) will chair this CAB composed of multidisciplinary international medical experts in Lupus:

Pr Eric Morand, MD, PhD, Head of the School of Clinical Sciences at Monash Health, Monash University and Head of the Monash Health Rheumatology Unit.

Pr Thomas Dörner, MD, Professor of Rheumatology and Hemostaseology at Charité University Hospitals, Berlin,

Dr Katherine Thanou, MD, Research Affiliate, Arthritis and Clinical Immunology Research Program, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, USA

Dr Michael Tee, MD, MHPED, MBA, Vice Chancellor, Medical Center Manila, Rheumatology Department, UP Manila College of Medicine

Dr Edsel Maurice Salvana, MD, PhD, Director, Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, National Institutes of Health, University of the Philippines Manila, Philippines

This CAB under the Chairmanship of Pr Frédéric Houssiau will support Neovacs in the design of the Phase III study for IFN-K in Lupus, based on the results of the Phase IIb study.





About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform

