A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest market entry strategies engagement for an automotive manufacturer. The engagement highlights how the client was able to understand the automotive product market, identify the untapped opportunities, and successfully launch their products based on the market entry strategies engagement conducted by Infiniti Research.

Empowered by the propagation of digitalization and innovation, new competitors in the automotive market are challenging traditional business models. Thus, overcoming such challenges required a deep understanding of the market, identifying a value proposition, knowing when to enter, and whom to partner with. This compels the automotive industry players to enter international markets to enhance their market share, revenues and profits.

The business challengeThe client is a top automotive company in North America. With a workforce of over 8500, the company is looking to expand their services across Central Europe. Entering a new geography, which does not share the same market dynamics, laws and regulations were challenging the client. The client realized that overcoming them required a deep understanding of the market, identifying a value proposition, knowing when to enter, and whom to partner with. Thus, with market entry strategies, the automotive manufacturer wanted to explore and assess the foreign market opportunities. Moreover, by partnering with Infiniti, they wanted to lay out a successful go-to-market strategy for their automotive products.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "In order for companies to move forward with an international expansion strategy, businesses need to be clear about the target market and market entry strategy processes."

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti proposed a four-phased approach. This included, analyzing the automotive market size and growth, recommending the best model to enter the Central European market, identifying the key potential partners for automotive products, and assessing the product to launch first. Through Infiniti' research insights, the client was able to get a better understanding of the automotive product market and recognize the untapped opportunities it had to offer. They were also able to identify and recruit the right importer and distributor to ensure a smooth entry into the new market and define a product strategy.

Infiniti Research's market entry strategies helped the client to

Identify the market drivers and estimate demand and supply.

Determine the most suitable market entry mode to enter the foreign market.

Infiniti Research's market entry strategies offered predictive insights on

Identifying the right partners, such as financers, distributors, and suppliers to support their service.

Determining the automotive products that the client should launch first.

