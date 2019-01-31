Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Hansa Trust: Hansa Trust (HAN/HANA) benefited from the diversification of its portfolio in 2018, with its strategic holding in Brazilian maritime services firm Wilson Sons (WSON) and its defensive allocation to hedge funds helping it to post a small positive NAV return, in contrast to most world equity markets. Fund Manager Alec Letchfield is mindful of the challenges facing the global economy in the year ahead, but remains cautiously optimistic for a more positive investment backdrop. Letchfield has transitioned Hansa Trust to a more dynamic approach over the past five years, and the portfolio is now made up of five principal segments: Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OWHL, which includes the WSON stake); core regional funds; thematic funds; diversifying funds (including hedge funds); and direct global equities. As Hansa Trust and OWHL both trade at a discount to NAV, investors effectively gain exposure to £1.56 of assets for each £1 invested.ISIN: GB0007879835

