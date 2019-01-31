Orascom Development Holding AG: Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), ist in den wichtigsten ägyptischen Börsenindex 'EGX 30' aufgenommen worden. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), ist in den wichtigsten ägyptischen Börsenindex 'EGX 30' aufgenommen worden. 31.01.2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Pressemitteilung Orascom Development Holding AG: Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), ist in den wichtigsten ägyptischen Börsenindex "EGX 30" aufgenommen worden. Altdorf, 31 Januar 2019 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt, dass ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), in den wichtigsten ägyptischen Börsenindex "EGX 30" aufgenommen wurde. Der EGX 30 umfasst die dreissig wichtigsten Unternehmen, die an der Ägyptischen Börse kotiert sind. ODE wird ab Sonntag, 3. Februar 2019, Teil des EGX 30 sein. Die ODE-Aktie gehörte 2018 mit einem Kursanstieg von 48.2% zu den Top 5 der Immobilien- und Tourismusaktien. Die Marktkapitalisierung des Unternehmens stieg von EGP 5.2 Milliarden auf EGP 7.8 Milliarden. Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Hights Heights, und Fayoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Kontakt für Investors: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: + 41 79 156 78 49 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service 771399 31.01.2019 CET/CEST ISIN CH0038285679 AXC0313 2019-01-31/18:00