ABEO: ABEO, Olympic Games supplier for the 15th time

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces that the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) has informed its affiliated member federations that Spieth Gymnastics (Germany, subsidiary of ABEO), together with its Japanese partner Senoh, has been selected to supply the gymnastic apparatus to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Following the selection of Schelde Sports to supply basketball equipment, Spieth Gymnastics, a leading global manufacturer of gymnastics equipment, has been appointed as equipment supplier for the artistic and rhythmic gymnastics events at the next summer Olympic Games. As part of its participation, Spieth Gymnastics has concluded a partnership with Eurotramp (for the supply of trampolines) and Senoh (well-known local manufacturer of gymnastics equipment). Together with these experienced partners, Spieth Gymnastics will supply most favourable and consistent conditions for all participating athletes.

ABEO has a long history of involvement in international sports competitions via all its brands, and Tokyo 2020 will mark its 15th involvement in the Olympic Games since Melbourne 1956. In the artistic gymnastics' events, the athletes will compete in multiple disciplines: still rings, parallel bars, horizontal bar, uneven bars, pommel horse, team competition, all-around final, vault, balance beam and floor.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves said: "We are especially proud to have been selected yet again as supplier to the Olympic Games, the world's biggest sports event. This internationally renowned sports competition is a perfect opportunity to show off the quality of our products and services."

Find out more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure ("sportainment") market. The Group posted revenue of €187.9 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, 71% of which was generated outside France. At year-end it had 1,600 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.



ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.



Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF