

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with investors reacting to a mixed batch of economic data from Eurozone and news from the banking sector.



The mood was cautious due to lingering concerns about global growth, data showing Italy's economy falling into a recession, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and U.S.-China trade tensions.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.04% up. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and French markets ended modestly higher, with their benchmark indices FTSE 100 and CAC 40, rising 0.39% and 0.36%, respectively. Germany's DAX declined 0.08% and Switzerland's SMI ended 0.04% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Hungary and Ireland ended notably lower, while Cyprus, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Portugal and Sweden closed on a firm note. Norway, Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey settled around their previous closing levels.



In the U.K. market, Diageo surged up 4.7%, Antofagasta gained 4.5%, Royal Dutch Shell gained 3.75% and Fresnillo advanced by 3.3%.



Metro Bank shares plunged more than 11%, triggering a sell-off in bank stocks almost across Europe. Metro Bank confirmed Thursday it was UK regulators who initially uncovered irregularities in the lender's loan book and not the company itself.



Smurfit Kappa Group ended down 5.1%, Aberdeen shed 5% and TUI AG declined 3.4%.



Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and BASF were among the major losers in the German market. These stocks shed between 2.5 to 7% in the session. SAP moved up 1.6%.



In France, Total surged up 2%. Valeo, Sanofi, Pernod Ricard, Veolia Environment, Airbus Group, Hermes International and Kering gained 1.2 to 1.8%.



Societe Generale declined 3.7%. BNP Paribas shed 3.2% and Credit Agricole ended lower by about 2%.



In economic releases, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed German retail sales declined sharply in December, falling 2.1% year-on-year, after a 1.9% increase in November. Economists were looking for a 1.5% gain. The latest decrease was the biggest since a 3% slump in September.



The Federal Statistics Office said its jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 5% in January, matching expectations.



A preliminary report from Eurostat said Eurozone's economy maintained its growth momentum in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the monthly unemployment rate remained unchanged in December.



The report said GDP grew 0.2% from the third quarter, when the economy expanded at the same pace. The growth rate was in line with economists' expectations. Year-on-year, GDP was up 1.2% in the fourth quarter, matching expectations. For the full year 2018, GDP growth was 1.8%, the report said.



The statistical office also reported that the euro area unemployment rate for December was 7.9%, unchanged from November and in line with economists' expectations.



Spain's economic growth improved in the final three months of 2018, after holding steady in the previous three quarters, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE showed.



Meanwhile, Italy slid into a technical recession at the end of the year as the economy shrunk for a second quarter in a row, preliminary figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed. GDP decreased 0.2% from the third quarter, when the economy contracted 0.1%. Economists had expected a 0.1% decline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX