WALLIX: 2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR AND INVESTOR EVENTS PROGRAM

WALLIX GROUP, a software company providing cyber security and governance solutions for information systems access, has published its financial calendar for 2019 and program of investor events.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2018 yearly turnover 14 February 2019

2018 yearly results 27 March 2019

2019 half-yearly turnover 25 July 2019

2019 half-yearly results 16 October 2019

2020 yearly turnover 13 February 2020

These dates have yet to be confirmed and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued at the end of the Euronext market trading day.

INVESTOR EVENTS

Oddo Forum 10 and 11January 2019

SFAF Meeting 28 March 2019

SMallcap Event 16 & 17 April 2019

SFAF Meeting (2019 half-yearly results) 17 October 2019

Actionaria show November 2019

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account

governance.

In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance

WALLIX accompanies more than 670 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis, securing the access to more than 200,000 hardware and software resources. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 130 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com



ACTUS finance & communication

Investor Relations

Théo MARTIN

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / wallix@actus.fr



Financial Press Relations

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr WALLIX

Press Relations

Joelle MONETTE

Tel. +33 (0)1 81 69 93 65 / jmonette@walllix.com

------------------------



