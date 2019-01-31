Laura Lawrence, Formerly of Goldman Sachs International, Appointed Head of Operations at Cambridge Healthcare Research

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) has expanded its operations team with the appointment of Laura Lawrence as head of operations.

Laura joins CHR from Goldman Sachs after two decades in the investment banking industry. She brings with her a wealth of experience in change management, operational enablement and business planning, most recently from within the program management office coordinating the implementation of EU-wide regulatory change on the organisation.

In addition to leading operations, Laura will be responsible for strategy planning, governance and management reporting systems. Edward Cartwright, Partner at CHR, said "We are delighted at her appointment. It will help us focus on cementing our foundation for growth and further improve the company's infrastructure for expansion. It will also help us develop the skills base in our operations team." Another key aspect of her role will be to support the coordination of the in-house consultant development program. "This is a priority area for us. Growing the team from within has been key to our success and we have to continue to build on what we know works and enables us to continue delivering excellent results to our clients."

Commenting on her appointment, Laura said "I am pleased to be joining CHR at this exciting time in their development. There is already a successful business in place, and I plan to further develop the operational structure to enable their continued impressive growth. There is a lot of scope here, but that was part of the appeal in joining this dynamic team. My role will be to ensure that our consultancy remains equipped to meet the increasing demand for its services."

About Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR)

CHR is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialization, product strategy and opportunity assessments, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in a complex marketplace as well as outlining competitor activities, intent and capabilities.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation and their evaluation of market dynamics, combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator, and payer environments, equips their clients to make the best decisions from an optimally informed position.

With offices in Cambridge and London, CHR's team spans the globe with consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America.

