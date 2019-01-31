

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Thursday, extending recent gains after the Federal Reserve reiterated that it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs.



The Fed, which left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, removed a sentence describing the risks to the economic outlook as 'roughly balanced' with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying 'the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat.'



With bond yields turning lower and the dollar staying somewhat subdued, the demand for the safe haven yellow metal increased yet again.



The dollar index declined to a three-week low of 94.87 before recovering to 95.30, gaining about 0.28%.



Gold's uptick was supported by skepticism about the U.S. and China striking a trade deal anytime soon.



Gold futures for April ended up $9.70, or 0.7%, at $1,325.20 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 3.3% in January 2019.



On Wednesday, gold futures for April ended up $0.30, at $1,315.50 an ounce, and moved higher after the Fed announced its policy.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.145, at $16.072 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $2.7845 per pound, gaining $0.0170 for the session.



In U.S. economic news, a report from the Labor Department said initial jobless claims surged up to 253,000 in the week ended January 26th, an increase of 53,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000.



With the much bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 254,000 in September of 2017.



The slightly upwardly revised reading on jobless claims in the previous week was still the lowest since a matching figure in October of 1973.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Commerce Department showed new home sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in November.



The report said new home sales soared by 16.9% to an annual rate of 657,000 in November after plunging by 8.3% to a revised rate of 562,000 in October. Economists had expected new home sales to rise to a rate of 560,000 from the 544,000 originally reported for the previous month.



