

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday, as traders, looking ahead to the outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations, chose to take some profits after recent gains.



Markets remain skeptical about the two countries striking a deal after the framing of criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said today that trade negotiations between the two countries were going well and that China was eager to make a deal. He tweeted that a final deal would leave 'nothing' unresolved but a bargain could only be struck after he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.44, or 0.8%, at $53.79 a barrel.



On Wednesday, crude oil futures ended up $0.92, or 1.7%, at $54.23 a barrel, the highest closing price in about two months.



Data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories and possible supply concerns after the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company lifted oil prices up on Wednesday.



According to the data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, crude stockpiles in the U.S. were up 919,000 barrels last week, much less than an expected increase of over 3 million barrels.



