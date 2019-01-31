1st Capital Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results; Record Annual Net Income

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) reported unaudited net income of $1.94 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $182 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and net income of $1.74 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, the immediately preceding quarter. Earnings per share were $0.38 (diluted), compared to $0.34 (diluted) for the prior quarter.

Unaudited net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 126.1% to $6.43 million, compared to $2.84 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Additionally, pre-tax income for 2018 rose significantly to $8.86 million, 45.1% above 2017's pre-tax income of $6.11 million. Earnings per share were $1.25 (diluted) for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $0.56 (diluted) for the year ended December 31, 2017.

"We are pleased to report record levels of assets and net income for 2018. Our strong local deposit base funded the continued growth in our loan portfolio," said Thomas E. Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The benefits of lower income tax rates in 2018 resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 were also evident in our results," Meyer added.

Net interest margin increased from 3.89% in the third quarter of 2018 to 4.01% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 was $6.13 million, an increase of $236 thousand, or 4.0%, compared to $5.89 million recognized in the three-month period ended September 30, 2018. On a year-over-year basis, quarterly net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $1.01 million, or 19.7%, from $5.12 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased 18.8%, from $19.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2017 to $22.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. The Bank's annual net interest margin expanded from 3.50% in 2017 to 3.86% in 2018. Growth in average loans outstanding, which increased $50.7 million, or 12.2%, from $415.9 million in 2017 to $466.6 million in 2018, made up the bulk of growth in average interest-earning assets, which increased $40.7 million, or 7.4%, from $547.6 million in 2017 to $588.3 million in 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, core loan growth was concentrated in the commercial real estate portfolio which organically grew $3.1 million, or 1.2%, from $252.3 million as of September 30, 2018 to $255.4 million as of December 31, 2018, and commercial and industrial loans increased $73 thousand to $38.7 million as of December 31, 2018. Over the same period, the single-family residential portfolio, which consists primarily of purchased loans, increased $3.5 million, or 2.4%, from $147.2 million as of September 30, 2018 to $150.7 million as of December 31, 2018. Overall, the loan portfolio increased $59.4 million, or 13.9%, on an annual basis from $428 million as of December 31, 2017 to $487 million as of December 31, 2018, and increased $2.8 million or 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Our annual operating results reflect 6.5% growth in our core commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios during 2018, which was complemented by purchases of high quality single-family residential loans" said Thomas E. Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer. " We have recently announced the addition of several highly experienced relationship bankers, who we believe will further enhance our relationship banking model. We see good lending opportunities in our key markets, while adhering to our credit discipline."

Total deposits increased $12.6 million, or 2.3%, to $560.5 million as of December 31, 2018, from $547.9 million as of September 30, 2018, and increased $34.4 million, or 6.5%, from $526.1 million as of December 31, 2017. The Bank's cost of funds increased from 0.12% for the year ended December 31, 2017 to 0.15% for the year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting increases in certificate of deposit costs during the second half of 2018.

"Our noninterest-bearing deposits made up 50.3% of our total deposits at December 31, 2018 and are the primary driver of our continued low cost of funds," said Michael J. Winiarski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, "although we expect deposit pricing pressure to continue into 2019."

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $6.13 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.01 million, or 19.7%, compared to $5.12 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $236 thousand, or 4.0%, compared to $5.89 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Average earning assets were $606.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 0.95% compared to $600.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. The yield on earning assets was 4.18% in the fourth quarter, compared to 4.05% in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the yield on loans from 4.45% to 4.60%; and secondly, to an increase in the yield of the investment portfolio from 2.26% to 2.48%. The average balance of the investment portfolio decreased $374 thousand, from $70.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $69.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting normal amortization and prepayments on the Bank's investments in mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, offset by $4.1 million in investment purchases.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.36% during the fourth quarter of 2018, from 0.30% during the third quarter of 2018, and 0.22% during the fourth quarter of 2017. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $271.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $307.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased to $284.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Bank experienced normal seasonal fluctuations in deposits, particularly from larger depositors, and managed its leverage ratio, primarily with Promontory Interfinancial Network's Insured Cash Sweep program, which had off-balance sheet quarter-end balances of $25.6 million, $109.0 million, and $61.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. These funds may be moved back into the Bank's deposit portfolio at the Bank's discretion. The average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts ("DDAs") increased from $249.5 million, or 44.8% of total deposits, in the third quarter of 2018 to $276.9 million, or 49.3% of total deposits, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Bank's overall cost of funds increased, from 0.11% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 0.17% in the third quarter of 2018 and 0.18% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The provision for credit losses is a charge against current earnings in an amount determined by management to be necessary to maintain the allowance for loan losses at a level sufficient to absorb management's estimate of probable incurred credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio as of the balance sheet date in light of losses historically incurred by the Bank and adjusted for qualitative factors associated with the loan portfolio.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $120 thousand, compared to a provision for loan losses of $175 thousand in the year ended December 31, 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $100 thousand, compared to no provision in the third quarter of 2018, and a provision of $65 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter provision was recorded primarily to recognize increased uncertainty in the overall economy, evidenced by the declining stock market and weakening markets internationally.



The changes in the provision reflect the growth of the portfolio, changes in the mix of loan types within the portfolio and their respective loss histories, as well as management's assessment of the amounts expected to be realized from certain loans identified as impaired. Impaired loans totaled $3.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $3.3 million at September 30, 2018, and $5.2 million at December 31, 2017.

At December 31, 2018, non-performing loans were 0.56% of the total loan portfolio, compared to 0.60% at September 30, 2018 and 0.06% at December 30, 2017. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $13 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to recoveries of $12 thousand during the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. At December 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was 1.35% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.33% at September 30, 2018 and 1.49% at December 31, 2017, respectively.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Annual non-interest income increased 72.1%, from $1.16 million in the year ended December 31, 2017 to $1.99 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest income recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $541 thousand, including $59 thousand in gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") guaranteed loans, compared to $471 thousand in the third quarter of 2018, which did not include a gain on sale. This represents an increase of $70 thousand, or 14.9%, compared to third quarter of 2018, and an increase of $230 thousand, or 73.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Management has been actively seeking to increase non-interest income across a range of sources, including account analysis fees, lockbox service fees, and mortgage brokerage fees. On an annual basis, the increase in non-interest income included a 22.9% increase in service charges on deposits, including lockbox and analysis fees, from $243 thousand to $299 thousand, a 26.8% decrease in gain on sale of loans, from $266 thousand to $194 thousand, and a 201.6% increase in other income, from $426 thousand to $1.29 million for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively. The increase in other income was attributable to increases in mortgage brokerage fees from $21 thousand to $80 thousand for 2017 and 2018, respectively, as well as an increase of $759 thousand in fees associated with its participation in the ICS reciprocal and one-way sell deposits program.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

Non-interest expenses decreased $83 thousand, or 2.1%, to $3.89 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $3.97 million for the third quarter of 2018, and increased $312 thousand, or 8.72%, compared to $3.57 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017. Salaries and benefits increased $41 thousand, or 1.65%, from $2.48 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $2.52 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expenses were $15.57 million, an increase of $1.55 million, or 11.1%, compared to $14.02 million recognized in the year ended December 31, 2017. Salaries and benefits increased $1.36 million, or 15.6%, from $8.71 million to $10.07 million over the same period, reflecting an increase in average headcount from 78 employees for the year ended December 31, 2017 to 83 employees for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as increases in insurance and benefit costs. These increases reflect the hiring primarily of loan production and underwriting personnel, including new regional leaders and additionally a new compliance manager. The Bank's professional services expense decreased $172 thousand, or 23.8%, to $550 thousand in 2018, from $722 thousand in 2017, primarily because of the reduction in regulatory compliance consulting fees resulting from the aforementioned new full-time compliance manager.

The efficiency ratio (non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) was 58.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 62.4% for the third quarter of 2018 and 65.8% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Annualized non-interest expenses as a percent of average total assets were 2.48%, 2.56%, and 2.49% for the fourth quarter of 2018, the third quarter of 2018, and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The Bank's effective book tax rate was 27.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 27.3% for the third quarter of 2018 and 89.8% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The higher effective rate in the fourth quarter of 2017 reflected a $913 thousand increase in income tax expense resulting in an adjustment to the Bank's net deferred tax assets resulting from the lowering of the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% during December, 2017.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. The primary facsimile number is 831.264.4001.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: " believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

For further information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer 831.264.4057 office

831.264.4014 office Tom.Meyer@1stCapitalBank.com

Michael.Winiarski@1stCapitalBank.com

Michael.Winiarski@1stCapitalBank.com







1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Financial Condition Data1 2018 2018 2018 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,476 $ 5,408 $ 5,078 $ 7,727 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank2 45,625 33,571 45,124 56,249 Time deposits at other financial institutions - 996 996 1,743 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 70,263 68,154 71,102 74,927 Loans receivable held for sale - 1,000 1,000 - Loans receivable held for investment: Construction / land (including farmland) 21,353 22,396 16,866 16,301 Residential 1 to 4 units 150,677 147,205 140,124 115,340 Home equity lines of credit 8,008 7,853 6,655 8,832 Multifamily 53,181 53,984 56,101 51,983 Owner occupied commercial real estate 62,976 65,628 64,048 67,326 Investor commercial real estate 139,261 131,736 128,289 105,196 Commercial and industrial 38,745 38,672 45,051 51,663 Other loans 13,189 17,127 16,956 11,292 Total loans 487,390 484,601 474,090 427,933 Allowance for loan losses (6,548 ) (6,435 ) (6,423 ) (6,378 ) Net loans 480,842 478,166 467,667 421,555 Premises and equipment, net 2,087 2,109 2,239 2,308 Bank owned life insurance 7,866 7,813 7,759 7,654 Investment in FHLB3 stock, at cost 3,163 3,163 3,163 3,163 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 5,965 6,255 5,512 4,905 Total assets $ 622,287 $ 606,635 $ 609,640 $ 580,231 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 281,695 $ 248,036 $ 247,247 $ 261,705 Interest bearing checking accounts 33,144 35,274 31,693 35,082 Money market deposits 129,064 139,037 144,069 107,101 Savings deposits 99,340 109,530 117,155 110,058 Time deposits 17,254 16,010 12,717 12,130 Total deposits 560,497 547,887 552,881 526,076 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,625 2,344 2,093 2,163 Shareholders' equity 59,165 56,404 54,666 51,992 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 622,287 $ 606,635 $ 609,640 $ 580,231 Shares outstanding 5,105,784 5,041,058 5,035,423 5,014,577 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 11.59 $ 11.19 $ 10.86 $ 10.37 Ratio of net loans to total deposits 85.79 % 87.27 % 84.59 % 80.13 %

1 = Loans receivable held for investment are presented according to definitions applicable to the regulatory Call Report.

2 = Includes cash letters in the process of collection settled through the Federal Reserve Bank.

3 = Federal Home Loan Bank

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Operating Results Data 2018 2018 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 5,611 $ 5,448 $ 5,093 $ 4,769 Investment securities 436 404 382 313 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 107 54 54 56 Other 236 222 143 130 Total interest and dividend income 6,390 6,128 5,672 5,268 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 4 3 3 5 Money market deposits 134 123 81 70 Savings deposits 81 80 74 64 Time deposits 41 28 14 9 Total interest expense on deposits 260 234 172 148 Interest expense on borrowings - - - - Total interest expense 260 234 172 148 Net interest income 6,130 5,894 5,500 5,120 Provision for loan losses 100 - - 65 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,030 5,894 5,500 5,055 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 78 78 72 68 BOLI dividend income 53 54 53 55 Gain on sale of loans 59 - 65 82 Other 351 339 407 106 Total noninterest income 541 471 597 311

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2017 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 2,523 2,482 2,583 2,194 Occupancy 292 299 288 282 Data and item processing 193 204 197 183 Professional services 119 161 132 168 Furniture and equipment 116 137 123 120 Provision for unfunded loan commitments 10 4 - 17 Other 633 682 683 611 Total noninterest expenses 3,886 3,969 4,006 3,575 Income before provision for income taxes 2,685 2,396 2,091 1,791 Provision for income taxes 745 654 581 1,609 Net income $ 1,940 $ 1,742 $ 1,510 $ 182 Common Share Data1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 5,081,260 5,038,340 5,028,336 5,008,614 Diluted 5,166,613 5,147,292 5,130,832 5,097,412

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 7% stock dividend to shareholders of record November 21, 2018 and paid December 14, 2018.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Results Data 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 20,921 $ 17,860 Investment securities 1,590 1,131 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 273 235 Other 774 536 Total interest and dividend income 23,558 19,762 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 15 16 Money market deposits 411 308 Savings deposits 305 260 Time deposits 92 36 Total interest expense in deposits 823 620 Interest expense on borrowings 3 - Total interest expense 826 620 Net interest income 22,732 19,142 Provision for loan losses 120 175 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,612 18,967 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 299 243 BOLI dividend income 212 221 Gain on sale of loans 194 266 Other 1,285 426 Total noninterest income 1,990 1,156

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 30, 2018 2017 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 10,069 8,712 Occupancy 1,169 1,057 Data and item processing 791 726 Professional services 550 722 Furniture and equipment 502 485 Provision for unfunded loan commitments 8 36 Other 2,654 2,280 Total noninterest expenses 15,743 14,018 Income before provision for income taxes 8,859 6,105 Provision for income taxes 2,428 3,260 Net income $ 6,431 $ 2,845 Common Share Data1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.28 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 1.25 $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 5,042,023 4,962,200 Diluted 5,138,947 5,039,172

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 7% stock dividend to shareholders of record November 21, 2018 and paid December 14, 2018.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Asset Quality 2018 2018 2018 2017 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - - Other nonaccrual loans 2,711 2,906 198 255 Other real estate owned - - - - $ 2,711 $ 2,906 $ 198 $ 255 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.35 % 1.49 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 241.53 % 221.44 % 3,243.94 % 2,501.18 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.56 % 0.60 % 0.04 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Regulatory Capital and Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital $ 59,565 $ 57,166 $ 55,240 $ 52,097 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 59,565 $ 57,166 $ 55,240 $ 52,097 Total regulatory capital $ 65,177 $ 62,747 $ 60,673 $ 57,161 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.55 % 9.35 % 9.35 % 9.14 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.30 % 12.83 % 12.74 % 12.91 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.30 % 12.83 % 12.74 % 12.91 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.55 % 14.09 % 14.00 % 14.16 %



Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios1 2018 2018 2018 2017 Return on average total assets

1.24 %

1.12 %

1.03 %

0.13 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.33 % 12.38 % 11.25 % 1.38 % Net interest margin 4.01 % 3.89 % 3.84 % 3.68 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.91 % 3.80 % 3.74 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio 58.26 % 62.36 % 65.70 % 65.83 %

1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, Selected Average Balances 2018 2018 2018 2017 Gross loans $ 484,041 $ 480,621 $ 459,931 $ 431,144 Investment securities 69,778 70,152 70,500 73,586 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,163 3,163 3,163 3,163 Other interest earning assets 49,212 46,534 41,454 44,568 Total interest earning assets $ 606,194 $ 600,470 $ 575,048 $ 552,461 Total assets $ 622,259 $ 615,388 $ 590,041 $ 569,812 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 36,273 $ 34,883 $ 34,207 $ 36,702 Money market deposits 124,924 140,443 124,057 112,179 Savings deposits 106,889 117,023 120,962 109,936 Time deposits 16,828 15,216 12,763 12,368 Total interest bearing deposits 284,914 307,565 291,989 271,185 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 276,866 249,488 241,852 243,874 Total deposits $ 561,780 $ 557,053 $ 533,841 $ 515,059 Borrowings $ - $ - $ - $ 1 Shareholders' equity $ 57,751 $ 55,858 $ 53,844 $ 52,365

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios 2018 2017 Return on average total assets

1.07 %

0.51 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.67 % 5.65 % Net interest margin 3.86 % 3.50 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.77 % 3.41 % Efficiency ratio 63.68 % 69.06 %

1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Selected Average Balances 2018 2017 Gross loans $ 466,572 $ 415,893 Investment securities 71,063 74,408 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,163 3,093 Other interest earning assets 47,481 54,228 Total interest earning assets $ 588,279 $ 547,622 Total assets $ 603,319 $ 561,427 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 35,258 $ 34,641 Money market deposits 126,268 120,229 Savings deposits 116,264 110,477 Time deposits 14,352 12,908 Total interest bearing deposits 292,142 278,255 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 253,399 230,951 Total deposits $ 545,541 $ 509,206 Borrowings $ 230 $ 11 Shareholders' equity $ 55,085 $ 50,356

