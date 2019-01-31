

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar is up slightly on Thursday afternoon, coming off a three-week low it had touched earlier in the day.



A dovish statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve resulted in the greenback losing ground against rivals on Wednesday, and the weakness extended this morning as well.



However, the currency gained in strength as the session progressed.



The Dollar Index, which dropped to 94.87 earlier in the day, rallied to 95.34 subsequently, and is currently hovering around 95.30, gaining 0.27% over yesterday's close.



Against the Japanese Yen, the dollar eased to a two-week low this morning, declining to 108.50 before recovering to 108.91, still down marginally from previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar is gaining about 0.3% and against British Pound Sterling, it is up marginally.



In economic news today, a report from the Labor Department said initial jobless claims surged up to 253,000 in the week ended January 26th, an increase of 53,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000.



With the much bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 254,000 in September of 2017.



The slightly upwardly revised reading on jobless claims in the previous week was still the lowest since a matching figure in October of 1973.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Commerce Department showed new home sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in November.



The report said new home sales soared by 16.9% to an annual rate of 657,000 in November after plunging by 8.3% to a revised rate of 562,000 in October. Economists had expected new home sales to rise to a rate of 560,000 from the 544,000 originally reported for the previous month.



On the trade front, markets are awaiting the outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations.



U.S. President Donald Trump said today that trade negotiations between the two countries were going well and that China was eager to make a deal. He tweeted that a final deal would leave 'nothing' unresolved but a bargain could only be struck after he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



