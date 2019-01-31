

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $525 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $2584 million, or $3.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $779 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $5.13 billion from $5.42 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $779 Mln. vs. $633 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $5.13 Bln vs. $5.42 Bln last year.



