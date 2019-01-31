

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced the company now expects adjusted earnings per diluted share of $13.45 to $13.65 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, revised from the previous range of $13.20 to $13.80 per diluted share.



Third-quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share was $3.40, compared to $3.41 a year ago. Revenues were $56.2 billion, up 5% compared to $53.6 billion a year ago, and also up 5% on a constant currency basis.



The company's Board declared a regular dividend of thirty-nine cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 1, 2019.



