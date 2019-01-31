

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Sedalia, Mo. establishment Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber.



Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The panko chicken nugget items were produced on Nov. 26, 2018 and bear establishment number 'P-13556' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The products subject to recall include 5-lb. plastic packages of 'Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS' with a 'BEST IF USED BY' date of 'NOV 26 2019,' case code '3308SDL03' and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 (inclusive).



