

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the November reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.63 - unchanged and in line with forecasts.



The number of employed persons in December was 66.56 million, an increase of 1.14 million or 1.7 percent on year. The number of unemployed persons in December was 1.59 million, a decrease of 150,000 or 8.6 percent on year.



