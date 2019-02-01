

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,585-point plateau and it figures to be rangebound again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is inconclusive following mixed earnings and economic numbers, while crude oil prices receded. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and energy and insurance companies.



For the day, the index collected 9.00 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 2,584.57 after trading between 2,571.58 and 2,606.63. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 8.97 points or 0.70 percent to end at 1,274.74.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.98 percent, while Bank of China climbed 1.38 percent, China Construction Bank soared 3.06 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 2.78 percent, China Life Insurance surged 3.17 percent, Ping An Insurance advanced 2.82 percent, PetroChina perked 0.97 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 1.78 percent, China Shenhua Energy rose 1.02 percent, Gemdale added 0.18 percent, Poly Developments gained 1.42 percent and China Vanke was up 1.98 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks mostly saw upside on Thursday, although they ended in mixed fashion.



The Dow fell 15.19 points or 0.06 percent to 24,999.67, while the NASDAQ jumped 98.66 points or 1.37 percent to 7,281.74 and the S&P 500 rose 23.05 points or 0.86 percent to 2,704.10.



A steep drop by shares of DowDuPont (DWDP) weighed on the Dow after the chemical giant reporting Q4 earnings in line with estimates but on weaker than expected revenues. Software giant Microsoft (MSFT) also ended the day lower after Q2 revenues that missed estimates.



On the other hand, the tech-heavy NASDAQ benefited from a jump in Facebook (FB) shares after Q4 results exceeded estimates on both the top and bottom lines. General Electric (GE) also reported better than expected revenues.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 26. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed new home sales rebounded by more than anticipated in November.



Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday, as traders, looking ahead to the outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations, took profits after recent gains. Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.44 or 0.8 percent at $53.79 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see January figures for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a steady reading of 49.7.



