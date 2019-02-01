Dubai's DAMAC Properties Opens Customer Service Centres in China, to Meet Growing Interest in the UAE Real Estate Market

DUBAI, UAE, February 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

DAMAC Properties, a Dubai-based leading real estate developer, has opened its first Customer Service Centres in Shanghai and Beijing, to meet increasing interest in the UAE market. Serving as a link between Dubai and the two cities, the centres are operated by a team of dedicated customer experience professionals, recruited from and based in China.

"In line with the UAE Government, DAMAC is committed to economic growth across the 'Belt and Road' region, and plans to expand on our operations in China over the next five years," said Karthik Ramachandran, Senior Vice President at DAMAC Properties. "We look forward to catering directly to our Chinese customers, who are interested in the Dubai lifestyle, the UAE's central location and its ease of doing business."

Strong bilateral relations between China and the UAE have seen increasing number of Chinese nationals investing in and relocating to the UAE, over the last 10 years; while last year, they were among the top 10 nationalities that invested in Dubai's lucrative real estate market. The offices showcase award-winning real estate projects, while highlighting everything the Emirate has to offer residents, from top tourism attractions to branch campuses of international universities.

DAMAC has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering over 24,000 homes to customers from across the world. A pioneer in the region's real estate sector, DAMAC has introduced new concepts to the market, in collaboration with some of the world's most eminent lifestyle brands. This includes luxury homes, hospitality offerings and gated, golf club communities, in association with Versace Homes, Fendi Casa, Just Cavalli, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, The Radisson Group and Tiger Woods Design.

More about DAMAC

Founded in 2002, DAMAC's footprint now extends across the Middle East with projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon and Oman, as well as the United Kingdom.

Delivering over 24,000, DAMAChas a development portfolio of over 40,000 units at various stages of progress and planning, comprising more than 10,000 hotel rooms, serviced apartments and hotel villas, which will be managed by its hospitality arm, DAMAC Hotels & Resorts.

With vision and momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living. Visit us at www.damacproperties.com