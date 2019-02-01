

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) has revoked Google's ability to offer its employees internal-only iPhone apps, likely causing significant disruption to the search giant, according to reports.



Apple is punishing its rival for breaking its developers' policy, and comes a day after it took the same action against Facebook.



The move came after both firms used special access for market research.



'We're working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS app,' Google reportedly said.



After more than 24 hours of disruption, Facebook had its access restored on Thursday. 'To be clear, this didn't have an impact on our consumer-facing services.'



Apple allows companies the ability to exert special control over employee devices in order to add additional security and control.



Many firms use this to distribute apps that might contain private information to employees but not the wider public.



