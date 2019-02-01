Furniture China 2019 Opens Online Visitor Pre-registration

SHANGHAI, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online registration for Furniture China 2019 is available at www.furniture-china.cn until 18:00 on 7 September (Beijing time). Co-organized by CNFA and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int'l Exhibition Co., Ltd., the annual trade exhibition Furniture China will celebrate its 25th anniversary on 9-12 September at SNIEC in Pudong, Shanghai. In conjunction with Maison Shanghai at SWEECC, the events continue the commitment to bringing a higher level of furniture exhibition with around 3,500 exhibitors coming on stage to present new and diversified products and home decoration.

Trade buyers, visitors and media can complete the online registration prior to the events, enjoying preferential prices and quick access to visiting Furniture China onsite.

On 8 September, visitor pre-registration is open on WeChat only.

From 9-12 September, admission badges can be purchased on-site of the exhibition venue and also available to buy on WeChat and the app.

The Badge for Furniture China 2019 permits access to all sectors, with a special offer to visit Maison Shanghai 2019 (at SWEECC) for free.

Furniture China 2019 will gather exhibitors of finished furniture, design, raw materials, home decoration and accessories from home and abroad to provide an effective trade platform for global buyers to source furniture products on a wide and fine collection.

