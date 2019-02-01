Yellowbrick Real Estate Changes Management; Announces Two Exciting Programs

MILFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / Yellowbrick (YB) Real Estate, a Connecticut based real estate brokerage firm, has recently changed management, and has rolled out two new programs to start 2019. With Rudy Pierre, an ex-Sergeant in the US Army and combat veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, now at the helm as President of YB, the company aims to focus more on assisting veterans with their buying and selling needs.

Pierre's first action of business is to offer 5% of the agent commission as a rebate to the customer after closing. It's a powerful program that is close to home for those at Yellowbrick, with CEO Thomas Bepko having also served in the US Army.

President Rudy Pierre explains, "YB's CEO and President are both military veterans and we are proud and excited to be in a position to give back to our fellow brothers and sisters in arms. If we can help pay for moving services or some new furniture with the 5% rebate, that can make a world of difference to our buyers and sellers."

In addition to their strong veteran platform, Yellowbrick has also rolled out a program they call the "90 Day Guarantee," which promises a contract from a buyer within 90 days or sellers will receive up to $1,000.*

The promise is bold, but offers potential sellers some much-needed peace of mind when trying to determine a moving timeframe. Pierre says, "Our 90 day guarantee program uses an advanced predictive analytics software to accurately establish a value for your property that can sell within 90 days. We believe so much in our data and prior success that we guarantee the sale of your home or we will pay up to $1,000 if we don't bring you a contract within 90 days."

These new programs are expected to yield big results for Yellowbrick, with home purchase and sale volume expected to increase by 75% in 2019.

About Yellowbrick Real Estate: Yellowbrick is up-and-coming real estate agency based in Milford, Connecticut. The company was started in 2016 and has grown quickly, helping hundreds home buyers and sellers in 2018.

*90 Day Guarantee payouts are tiered based on home value. Contact us for terms and details.

SOURCE: Yellowbrick (YB) Real Estate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534160/Yellowbrick-Real-Estate-Changes-Management-Announces-Two-Exciting-Programs