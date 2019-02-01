Nu Profile: Realtor Brandi Gross Joins (215) 850-4354 Realty in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / Realtor Brandi Gross has joined the full-service startup realtor firm started by female real estate entrepreneur Cindy Williams so named after her local phone number as a gimmick to attract more attention to her newly registered brand and real estate startup who's creatively using their local Philadelphia phone number as the business name.

(215) 850-4354 is a real estate brokerage house based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a focus on helping those who are first time home buyers or first time home renters who are looking for homes in the Bucks County, Montgomery County, Southern New Jersey, Camden, or Elkton, Maryland region.

Brandi Gross a new realtor is here to help those who want to use the new age brokerage for young renters in the Philadelphia area who has teamed up with the beautiful Cindy Williams who has coined the company phone number (215) 850-4354 as the brand and is growing the company by leaps and bounds by utilizing methods that only young and hungry individuals are willing to do where as the old school talent that is used to simply working off of relationships is starting to slow down and Brandi Gross and Cindy Williams real estate business is growing.

As a city that is rapidly losing it's population to the suburbs and surrounding cities realtor Brandi Gross is looking to help people who are deciding to move to Philadelphia that there are great opportunities to live and work in one of the most beautiful cities in the world at an affordable cost that many other cities simply can't offer and asks all interested locals looking for help to contact (215) 850-4354 right away.

About (215) 850-4354 Realty

Started by young minority entrepreneur Cindy Williams is looking to innovate the local Philadelphia real estate scene by creating value in marketing ideas using social media, the internet, and the companies phone number as the brand name so that it's memorable and known to those looking to rent a new home in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Contact:

Brandi Gross

(215) 850-4354

SOURCE: (215) 850-4354 Realty





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534159/Realtor-Brandi-Gross-Joins-215-850-4354-Realty-in-Philadelphia