sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,89 Euro		+0,05
+0,28 %
WKN: A2JNBW ISIN: US83410S1087 Ticker-Symbol: 2SU 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOHU.COM LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOHU.COM LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,057
18,202
31.01.
18,00
18,21
31.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOHU.COM LTD ADR
SOHU.COM LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOHU.COM LTD ADR17,89+0,28 %