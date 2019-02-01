

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU), a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service group, while announcing its fourth-quarter results, said it expects first-quarter attributable net loss to be between $55 million and $65 million, and loss per ADS to be between $1.40 and $1.65.



Adjusted attributable net loss is expected to be between $50 million and $60 million, and adjusted loss per ADS is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.55.



For the first quarter, Sohu estimates total revenues to be between $390 million and $415 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect loss of $1.32 per ADS on revenues of $473.84 million.



For the quarter, the company expects Brand advertising revenues to be between $45 million and $50 million; this implies an annual decrease of 11% to 20%.



Sogou revenues are expected to be between $231 million and $241 million; this implies an annual decrease of 3% to 7%.



Online game revenues would be between $80 million and $90 million; this implies an annual decrease of 15% to 24% and a sequential decrease of 4% to 15%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX