

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders increased year-over-year to 428.96 billion yen from 295.90 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 330.77 yen compared to 228.91 yen.



Third-quarter net sales were 2.22 trillion yen compared to 2.28 trillion yen, a year ago. Sales and operating revenue was 2.40 trillion yen compared to 2.67 trillion yen.



For fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company now expects sales and other operating revenue of 8.5 trillion yen, net income to stockholders of 835 billion yen. The company said consolidated sales and operating revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 are expected to be lower than the October forecast mainly due to lower-than-expected sales in the Financial Services segment, the Semiconductors segment, the Mobile Communications segment and the Imaging Products & Solutions segment. Consolidated operating income is expected to remain unchanged from the October forecast. Net income to stockholders is expected to be higher than the October forecast, due to the reversal of valuation allowances against a significant portion of deferred tax assets in the U.S. consolidated tax group in the three months ended December 31, 2018, resulting in a tax benefit being recorded during the current quarter. Income before income taxes is expected to be 950 billion yen, which is lower than the October forecast.



