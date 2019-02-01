sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cramo Plc: Cramo publishes Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 on 8 February 2019 at 9.00 am


Cramo plc
Press release
1 February 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Cramo publishes Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 on 8 February 2019 at 9.00 am

Cramo Plc will publish its 2018 Financial Statements Bulletin on Friday 8 February 2019 at 9.00 amafter publishing.

An analyst and press briefing will be held on Friday 8 February 2019 at 11.00 am (EET) at Kämp Kansallissali, Aleksanterinkatu 44 A, 2nd floor, Helsinki.

The news conference can be viewed live on company's website at the address: www.cramogroup.com. There is a possibility to ask questions during the news conference.

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company website later the same day.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO


Further information:

Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 10 661 10, +358 40 556 3546


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.cramogroup.com


Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,500, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2017 was EUR 729.5 million. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.comwww.twitter.com/cramogroup


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)