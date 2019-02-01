

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denmark-based healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported that its net profit for 2018 increased by 1% to 38.6 billion Danish Kroner and earnings per share increased by 4% to 15.93 Kroner.



Operating profit decreased 4% in Danish kroner and increased by 3% in local currencies to 47.2 billion Kroner, impacted by the depreciation of the US dollar and related currencies versus the Danish krone. Adjusting for severance costs related to lay-offs in second half of 2018 and the expense related to the priority review voucher for the filing of oral semaglutide, operating profit increased by 6% in local currencies.



For 2019, sales growth is expected to be 2-5% measured in local currencies. This includes the previously communicated negative impact from the changes in the funding of the Medicare Part D coverage by approximately 2 billion Kroner. Sales growth reported in Danish kroner is expected to be 2 percentage points higher than in local currencies. Operating profit growth is expected to be 2-6% measured in local currencies. Operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is expected to be 4 percentage points higher than in local currencies.



The Board of Directors has adjusted the long-term financial target for OPAT/NOA from 125% to 80% to reflect the new accounting principles for handling of leases (IFRS 16) as well as the investment level in tangible and intangible assets. Further, to reflect the investment level, the cash to earnings target is adjusted from 90% to 85%. The long-term financial target for operating profit growth remains unchanged.



At the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2019, the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of 5.15 Kroner for 2018 per share of 0.20 Kroner. The expected total dividend for 2018 of 8.15 per share Kroner, of which 3.00 Kroner per share was paid as interim dividend in August 2018, corresponds to an increase of 4% compared to 2017. The Board of Directors intends to initiate a new 12-month share repurchase programme of up to 15 billion Kroner.



