Camurus to Present Full Year 2018 Results on 6 February

Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) today announced that the Company will release its full year report on 6 February at 7:00 am CET. The report will be available on the Company's web site at www.camurus.com.

Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO, and key members of the management team, will present the results and address questions from investors, analysts and media on 6 February at 2:00 pm CET. An audiocast to the presentation will be available at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/11917

The presentation material will be available on the company website shortly before the event.

About Camurus

Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com.

For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO

Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

This information was submitted for publication at 08.00 am CET on 1 February 2019.

